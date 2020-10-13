The OregonCARES Coalition, formed in 2009 to promote an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle for Oregon youth, is hosting a Narcan training online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition, a partnership of the City of Stoughton, Stoughton Area School District and Stoughton Hospital.
“Learn the signs of overdose and how to give naloxone to save a life,” OregonCARES wrote in the Facebook event description. “This training is recommended for anyone at risk of opioid overdose, friends and family of someone at risk, healthcare, social and outreach service providers.”
Everyone who completes the training will receive a naloxone kit at no cost, according to the event description.
While the training is free, registration is required. The Zoom link to participate will be sent after registration.
To help keep anonymity, attendees will be asked to turn off their cameras and everyone’s name will be changed to “attendee.”
For information, visit facebook.com/StoughtonWellnessCoalition.