The OregonCARES Coalition, formed in 2009 to promote an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle for Oregon youth, is hosting a Narcan training online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition, a partnership of the City of Stoughton, Stoughton Area School District and Stoughton Hospital.
The training is provided by Vivent Health.
This training is recommended for anyone at risk of opioid overdose, friends and family of someone at risk, healthcare, social and outreach service providers, according to a news release.
Attendees will learn the signs of overdose and how to give naloxone to save a life.
Everyone who completes the training will receive a free narcan administration kit and a face mask
While the training is free, registration is required.
To register, email oregoncares53575@gmail.com.