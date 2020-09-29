From now through Nov. 30, the Oregon Area Historical Society is accepting submissions to name the horse outside the museum building located at 159 W. Lincoln St.
The contest allows Oregon residents to become a part of community history.
The submitter of the most creative name idea will receive a boxed set of OAHS medallions by Beacon Design and a copy of the book “Images of America: Oregon.”
Ideas may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 262, Oregon, WI 53575 or by email to oahswi159@gmail.com
Submitters must include their phone number with their entry.