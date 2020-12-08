While many other families around the village will be warmly inside opening presents on Christmas Day, one mother and son will be braving the cold to honor a much greater bravery – that of injured veterans.
Alicia and Joey Jazdzewski have mapped out a 5K that the pair will walk on Friday, Dec. 25, and they hope to raise both awareness of and money for the Wounded Warrior Project, with the Carry Forward Virtual 5K, said Alicia’s mom Cindy Jazdzewski.
Joey approached his mom asking if they could do something charitable for the holidays, and as his dad was in the military, he asked if they could support veterans.
Alicia chose to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project because it’s a well-known cause and since she has two childhood friends who are veterans – Sgt. Kyle Kuska who received a Purple Heart in 2011 for surviving an IED attack in Afghanistan, and Sgt. Jonathan Howell, both from Brooklyn.
The event is being held on Christmas Day because that’s Jonathon’s birthday.
The Wounded Warrior Project was created to provide aid to post-9/11 American veterans wounded in combat, often of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, according to its website.
“We are asking you to join us in helping put the mission in motion,” Alicia wrote on her Facebook. “Take action for injured veterans. Give what you can. Every bit helps transform the way warriors are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.”
Joey, a fourth grader, made the map, ensuring it was exactly a 5K, Cindy said. Prior to COVID-19, Joey had been in 4-H and since he has been unable to show his cows and participate in other 4-H projects, he was looking for another way to fill his time, while also giving back to the community.
“They’re practicing and super excited,” she said. “They’re hoping more people will contribute.”
While COVID-19 health restrictions will prevent a full 5K with other participants, and crowds to cheer them on, people can still support the cause by visiting carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org and searching for Alicia Vaughn after clicking on the “search and donate” tab.