Alicia Jazdzewski-Vaughn and her son Joseph Schuch completed a 5K on Christmas Day to raise money for veterans.
Their planning of and participation in the Carry Forward 5K on Christmas raised money for the Wounded Warrior Project.
It was a chilly Wisconsin afternoon, but one never to be forgotten, they said.
Because of the pandemic, they were the only two participants in the event, which they organized and mapped-out.
Through the event, the duo chose to honor two local U.S. Marines, Sgt. Jonathan Howell and Sgt. Kyle Kuska.
They raised $1,180.00 in honor of the two Marines and to help benefit those who will receive services from WWP.
In the future the pair plan to help other local organizations that provide services for military members, veterans, and their families.
They look forward to those who expressed interest in participating with them in this 5K having the opportunity to do so when it is safe to again.
"We feel blessed to have such wonderful family, friends, and a community with endless love for one another," the pair wrote in an email to the Observer. "We want to thank everyone for your generous support."