Anyone looking for a place to get their feet tapping to live music might consider heading to Brooklyn this weekend.
A pair of weekend concerts are set for Jan. 29 and 30 at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
On Friday night, the David Mazzie Acoustic Experience will be performing from 6-9 p.m. at the venue.
Mazzie’s 3-hour show contains no breaks or intermissions; just him singing, playing and chatting up the crowd. Switching between guitar and mandolin, Mazzie combines elements of rock, pop, folk, country and bluegrass to try and give a little something for everyone, according to his website.
Then at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Mason Meyer and The Main Street Posse will offer a throwback to the music of Waylon Jennings Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and David Allan Coe.
While there will be no cover charge, tipping the bands is encouraged.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.