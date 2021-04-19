Weekend concerts in downtown Brooklyn continue, with shows set for April 23 and May 1 at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
At 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, Julius Bindrim will bring his acoustic guitar solo act to the venue with live looping and layering techniques that add a second guitar, percussion and harmonies in real-time, according to the Facebook description. Bindrim will perform original tunes and cover artists including Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Crosby Stills and Nash, Van Morrison, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice in Chains, Sound Garden, Incubus, and Radiohead.
At 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, Mikey Classic and Jayke Orvis, members of the band The Goddamn Gallows, will perform. Singer/songwriter Classic performs old school country and blues while banjo and mandolin player Orvis is known for his 'streetgrass' music.
While there will be no cover charge, tipping the artists is encouraged.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.