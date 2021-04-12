Anyone looking for a place to get their feet tapping to live music might consider heading to Brooklyn this weekend.
A pair of weekend concerts are set for April 16 and 17 at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
On Friday night, Cody Earl will be performing at 7 p.m. at the venue with special guest Shaun Peterson.
Earl plays country and rock songs he wrote and composed himself, as well as cover songs from old rock and old country.
Then at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Goldie Sherwood, her son Mark and friends will perform.
Sherwood and her late husband dick traveled the tri-state area playing music after getting married, including in1962 when they opened once for Johnny Cash early in Cash’s career. They were on TV programs in many area cities, including over five years in Madison with the Dick Sherwood Show. They also recorded one album, the Dick Sherwood Souvenir album. Goldie, her son and a few surprise guests will play on Saturday.
While there will be no cover charge, tipping the bands is encouraged.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.