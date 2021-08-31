The community is welcome to join the Oregon Nature Alliance to learn about monarch butterflies, their life cycles, and how to help protect them during an event on Sept. 11.
The Alliance will have live monarch caterpillars, a story time with Ms. Wendy from the Oregon Public Library, monarch-themed crafts, a monarch tagging demonstration, and free monarch host plants.
The Cool Sweet Treats truck will be joining the event, as well.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the outdoor classroom between Netherwood Knoll and Prairie View elementary schools on Soden Drive.
Story time will be at 10 a.m., a talk about photographing butterflies at 10:30 a.m., and a monarch tagging demo at 11 a.m.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonNatureAlliance.