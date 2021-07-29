For those looking to learn more about mental health, Faith Lutheran Church, 143 Washington St., is hosting a workshop series starting later this month.
The first event of “The Flourishing Family” enrichment series will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church, pastor Jeffrey Hendrix told the Observer in an email.
Kathleen Harwood, who is a parenting coach, doctor and counselor will deliver a presentation titled “Present Moment Parenting.”
For future presentations, guest speakers will discuss more topics regarding mental wellness and spirituality. Childcare will be provided.
For more information, call (608) 405-9522.