Pastor Jeff Hendrix

Pastor Jeff Hendrix stands before the altar at Faith Lutheran Church.

 Photo by Alexander Cramer

For those looking to learn more about mental health, Faith Lutheran Church, 143 Washington St., is hosting a workshop series starting later this month.

The first event of “The Flourishing Family” enrichment series will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church, pastor Jeffrey Hendrix told the Observer in an email.

Kathleen Harwood, who is a parenting coach, doctor and counselor will deliver a presentation titled “Present Moment Parenting.”

For future presentations, guest speakers will discuss more topics regarding mental wellness and spirituality. Childcare will be provided.

For more information, call (608) 405-9522.

