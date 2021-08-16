As Melanie Woodworth exits from her role this month as the Oregon Area Historical Society’s museum coordinator, it will be hard for her to leave as her heart is still “really in this.”
“This has been a hard decision, I have deep roots here,” she told the Observer regarding the position she’s held for over a decade. “I immensely enjoyed working with the historical society, it’s been a joy.”
But after 15 years of volunteering, Woodworth said she feels she is leaving the museum in good hands. And she plans to still stay connected even after making a move to Ohio to be closer to family.
It was two Oregonians who encouraged her to start volunteering with the historical society. Both OAHS founder Eeda Lumley and Woodworth’s longtime neighbor Luella Ames would corner her every time they saw her to ask her to contribute her time.
While she had a strong interest in the village’s history, Woodworth said when she gets involved in a project, she “really likes to get involved,” so she didn’t want to start volunteering until after she retired.
But as promised, when her career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Climatic Research came to an end in 2006, she began gradually working more with OAHS, dedicating to it her passions for local history and genealogy, or the study of family lineages.
It was then she also helped determine the society’s most pressing needs.
Among those were creating a website, as well as coordinating with the Oregon School District, Oregon Area Senior Center and Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce to increase the society’s visibility in the community. Another was helping the society focus more on genealogy.
So, despite having a shy persona, Woodworth rallied the support of fellow volunteers to meet those goals.
Everyone who contributes to the society and museum are volunteers, she said, freely sharing their time and talents such as Mark Hanson, who got the website going.
“When I think of the many things Melanie has done through the years the one that stands out to me is her effort to get us into the 21st century,” board member Dave Gasner told the Observer. “Melanie pushed very hard to establish a website for OAHS and then to put military and family histories on it for the world to look at.”
The website gets about 1,000 unique visitors a month, he said.
“Her passion for Oregon history runs very deep and we all need to be thankful for that,” he said.
As several volunteers were interested in genealogy, they thought it was important to develop family files. That way, if someone with family ties to Oregon comes in, there is a wealth of materials, cemetery records, military records and obituaries for a person to learn more about their ancestors.
Woodworth encouraged interaction with the community and taking history to where people are.
One way history comes alive outside of the museum is through its loaning closet.
Though the tradition is currently on hold, for many years, the closet outfitted approximately 350-400 students annually from Oregon Schools including Brooklyn Elementary, Netherwood Knoll Elementary, Prairie View Elementary, and Rome Corners Middle School as part of Pioneer Days and the wax museum.
Fourth graders got to don dresses, bonnets, knickers and suspenders from the closet and fifth graders transformed into specific historical figures like Laura Ingalls Wilder, Harriet Tubman, or Abraham Lincoln -- a transformation which the museum’s collection helped with.
Part of coordinating the closet included scheduling fittings with students and finding volunteers to launder and iron the clothing.
“We have an amazing group of volunteers,” Woodworth said. “All play an important role.”
Woodworth also coordinated the production of a pictorial book of Oregon history from the 1840s through 1940s, published by Arcadia Press in 2017. In that role, she led a team of co-authors who obtained photos and researched.
Five members of the Oregon Area Historical Society helped put together the 2017 published book about the history of the Oregon area. They were Woodworth, Ann Morris, JoAnn Swenson, Dixie Brown and Gerald Neath.
“It is hard to find the level of dedication that Melanie has brought to OAHS,” board member Dixie Brown told the Observer. “Much of the success of OAHS is because of her. I am learning from her, but it will literally take years to have all of the knowledge she has about Oregon history. I am privileged to have worked with her.”
Though perhaps the biggest undertaking she coordinated, Woodworth said, was in 2013 when local historian and teacher Florice Paulson died, the museum’s volunteers scoured every inch of the estate for historical artifacts.
From war bond posters painted by Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss) to original Cracker Jack toys, there were “generations” of interesting memorabilia in the home, she said. The team of volunteers only had one month to save everything they could, but the basement alone had numerous dressers filled with odds and ends.
They wore face masks as they worked through smoky and moldy conditions.
“We’d work so hard, come home, shower, and couldn’t wait to go back the next day,” Woodworth said.
And her final year at the museum was a challenge for a history-making reason – the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic meant the historical society lost out on all of its fundraising activities, but it had a “really good response” for donations, Woodworth said.
Part of what made volunteering fun was the camaraderie, Woodworth said, through the crew of volunteers who came to Tuesday workdays. For a year, that time together was lost.
“It was strange, just a few of us would go in at different times, or work from home,” she said.
Though with the museum closed, it was an opportunity to get some work done they didn’t have time for before, she said.
Woodworth’s husband Doug was even a volunteer over the years, from building shelves to setting-up displays.
And now as she moves on, Woodworth said her main hope is that people will recognize the value of the museum.
“It’s been a very special thing,” she said. “I think a lot of people aren’t aware of it but come in and are kind of gobsmacked and say ‘oh this is a nice thing.’”