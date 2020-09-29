With the U.S. entering its seventh month of COVID-19, providing virtual education still appears to pose a challenge.
One of those challenges includes schools that require students to stay home, while parents may still have jobs they can’t do there. For other families, it is weighing working from home against monitoring their kids’ virtual schooling.
Faith Lutheran Church, 143 Washington St., is looking to do its part to ease the aforementioned burden on overloaded parents, said Rev. Jeff Hendrix, the church’s pastor.
“We recognized that with people needing to do online or virtual learning, for many families it would be very difficult,” he said. “Virtual schooling is nice if you have the means to do that, but not everyone does.”
In response, he said the church plans to offer an “out of school learning space” from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.
It will be located in the large fellowship hall in the lower level of the church.
Hendrix said he saw — on various Oregon Facebook groups — families asking for help with their virtual schooling woes. In response, church leadership decided to offer a supervised daylong study space for students to go to, he said.
The study center will serve 15 children ages seven and up. The final cost to families is being determined, but according to the church website, it will be around $70-120 per week, per child.
Hendrix said the center has everything it needs and is ready to go, now they just need enough students to make it viable.
“The challenge right now is getting in contact with families who need it,” he said.
“Some of the families who need it most are hard to reach for the same reasons,” he added, referring to lack of telecommunication services for rural or economically disadvantaged families.
Hendrix said the Oregon community sees the study space as a big need.
He is a member of an online support group of community leaders that have been meeting since the beginning of August composed of people from the Oregon School District, Oregon Youth Center, churches and the library. The groups worked together to identify four core community needs during the pandemic – childcare, transportation, food and mental health.
“Another reason for us doing it is that we recognized we have a real need and as a church want to provide for that need,” he said.
Hendrix said he’s been in contact with OSD and the school district is on board and has been very supportive.
Transportation to and from the center by bus would be provided by the school district in addition to a meal program funded by a grant.
Hendrix said Faith Lutheran Church is not the only church in Oregon planning a center such as this. But he said due to Dane County mandates limiting the number of kids in one space, there is a need for multiple churches – and that they are partnering and working together. Although he said not all of the centers will operate alike, some are only offering morning study hall hours.
“We’re working together, but doing our own little programs,” Hendrix said. “We’ll work together, supplement each other, but not overlap.”