Weekend concerts in downtown Brooklyn continue, with a show set for May 1 at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
At 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, Mikey Classic and Jayke Orvis, members of the band The Goddamn Gallows, will perform. Singer/songwriter Classic performs old school country and blues while banjo and mandolin player Orvis is known for his ‘streetgrass’ music.
While there will be no cover charge, tipping the artists is encouraged.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.