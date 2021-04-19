Looking for jewelry, antiques, collectibles, crafts or produce?

Then check out the Madison Speedway Marketplace, an open-air market at Madison International Speedway, 122 Sunrise Rd. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Madison Speedway Marketplace Facebook page at facebook.com/Madison-Speedway-Marketplace-1787765824815102