featured
Madison International Speedway market set May 8
- Molly Carmichael Observer correspondent
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Looking for jewelry, antiques, collectibles, crafts or produce?
Then check out the Madison Speedway Marketplace, an open-air market at Madison International Speedway, 122 Sunrise Rd. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Madison Speedway Marketplace Facebook page at facebook.com/Madison-Speedway-Marketplace-1787765824815102
Obituaries
Patricia Eileen “Patti" Berkan, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at…
Sally Mueller, 78, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fit…
Diane L. Podebradsky, age 63, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She was b…