The Oregon/Brooklyn Lions Club has partnered with nut and snack mix company Terri Lynn to launch a new fundraising webstore.
“The Oregon/Brooklyn Lions Club exists to serve our community and neighbors, providing a range of necessary items to those in need,” the organization wrote on the webstore. “Causes we focus on supporting range in but aren't limited to diabetes, environment, hunger, vision, childhood cancer.”
A portion of every sale will go to support those causes in the Oregon and Brooklynn communities in return for nuts, snacks, chocolates and candy confections delivered to peoples’ doors.
Each order ships for a flat rate of $5 per address for any size order, to anywhere in the U.S.
To order, visit lions-oregonbrooklyn.terrilynn.com.