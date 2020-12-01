Those looking to bring joy to children in need this Christmas can join an Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club “operation.”
The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions is hosting its “Operation Joy Toy Drive” daily through Wednesday, Dec. 16.
New and unwrapped toys are needed for children ages six months to 11 years old, while gift cards are requested for youths ages 12-18.
Families in need of holiday gift assistance must register for a “shopping day” set for 4-7:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 in the small gym at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School, 276 Soden Drive.
For those interested in supporting families, there are donation bins at the Village of Oregon Police Department, 383 Park St. and at the Oregon School District office, 123 E. Grove St. All donations stay in the Oregon School District. The organization will also accept wrapping paper. Collections of toys, gift cards, cash and wrapping paper will continue through Dec. 16. Cash or gift card donations can also be mailed to the Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club, PO Box 215 in Oregon.
Because of COVID-19, everyone has to wear a mask at the shopping day and hand sanitizer will be available. Only one parent or guardian will be allowed to shop per family. Children will not be allowed.
To register for the shopping day, visit signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4cacab22a7f94-operation.
For information, contact Tammy Rockenbach by emailing lzrock@charter.net or call 608-438-9572.