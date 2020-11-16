Parents needing a helping hand getting their children to read might find a program by the Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club and Oregon Public Library useful.
The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club and the library will host a “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, which is designed to help children accomplish reading goals. The idea behind the program is that by reading just three stories a day, a child can read over 1,000 books in one year.
The program is intended for children ages birth through kindergarten, and is free to participate in. Children earn prizes for listening to family members read books to them, and families work at their own reading pace, from home.
Re-reading the same book can also count towards the goal.
After registration for the program, children receive a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten tote bag. For every 100 books read, children earn a sticker. At 500 books, children earn their choice of a finger puppets or tub toy. After completing 1,000 books, children earn a paperback book and a certificate of completion.
Families can track progress either through provided paper logs, or through the Beanstack mobile app.
For information or to register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/children.