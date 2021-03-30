Lions Club logo

Lions Club

The Oregon/Brooklyn chapter of Lions Clubs International have set their Rose Day fundraiser for April 16-17.

Those interested in supporting the Lions' investment into Operation Joy, Stuff the Bus, the Oregon Area Food Pantry, high school scholarships, and vision screenings, may order a dozen roses or a floral bouquet. 

Red roses, colored roses and rainbow (mixed) are all available for $20 per dozen.

The flowers will be delivered to businesses on Friday, April 16 and to homes on Saturday, April 17.

To order, send payment to Oregon/Brooklyn Lions Club PO Box 215, Oregon WI 53575.

Orders and payment are due by April 6. For information, Call Arlen Milestone at 608-235-7975 or email ajmilestone@charter.net,

For an order form, visit the Lions-Clubs-International-Oregon-Brooklyn-WI page on Facebook.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.