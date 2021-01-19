For a little over a month, Heath and Theresa Johnson’s home on Connemara Lane was brightly aglow with around 11,000 lights. The spectacle, which was synchronized to music, was for a good cause – supporting the Oregon Area Food Pantry.

The event, which ran from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, raised $3269.10 in cash donations and collected 1,709 pounds of food. That was 109% of the cash goal the Johnsons had set and 57% of their food goal.

“When we set out to collect donations for OAFP, we picked a number that we knew would be hard to reach,” the family wrote on the event’s Facebook page. “Thank you Oregon community for helping smash our cash donation goal.”

