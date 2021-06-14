Teens looking to learn more about social justice and advocacy may find a new book club of interest this summer and fall.
The Oregon Public Library has started its “Finding Your Voice” book club, which focuses on titles about young people finding ways to speak up for themselves. The first club meeting is set from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, either virtually or at 256 Brook St. depending on what participants, ages 12-18, want upon registration.
Subsequent dates the club intends to meet include July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18.
Titles include “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo, “I Am Alfonso Jones” by Tony Medina, “Gabi, A Girl in Pieces” by Isabel Quintero, “Piecing Me Together” by Renee Watson, “American Street” by Ibi Zoboi and “Anger is a Gift” by Mark Oshiro.
Through the books, teens have a chance to have a mirror to explore their own experiences or a window to learn about others, the library website states.
“By sharing experiences, we hope to gain empathy for others and be inspired by them to be advocates for themselves and the injustices we see in our world,” the website reads.
For information, email youth services librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or call (608) 835-6265.