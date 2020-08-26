For anyone looking to get some exercise yet this month, and help out the library at the same time, runners take your places.
The Oregon Public Library is coordinating a virtual race to raise money for the Oregon Public Library Capital Campaign. Throughout the month of August, people can pick the date and run one of three distance options — 5K, 10K or a .4 mile fun run (the distance from the existing library location to the new site on 249 Main St.).
Once participants complete the race, they can send their time to the library, and they will receive a commemorative race T-shirt. The entry fee and T-shirt are $27 for adults, $17 for kids or $15 for just a T-shirt.
Race organizer Jenny Nelson said a lot of her friends have been doing virtual races or are just out running or walking a lot more the last few months, and thought it would be a good way to do a safe, virtual fundraiser.
“I’ve had people joke they were going to do a relay race handing a book off every .1 miles,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “A lot of the people are doing it as couples or families, so it’s nice to see people participating together.”
Nelson said all proceeds from the race will go to the new library capital campaign. To donate, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/newlibrary/donate.