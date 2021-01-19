Last week, Oregon Public Library temporarily suspended some public-interactive services after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Those suspended services included curbside pickup for library materials.
The suspended services resumed on Monday, Jan. 18.
The employee who tested positive reportedly had no close contacts with staff or customers, library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer. While the library was not required to close, it had done so anyways out of an abundance of caution, Endres Way said.
“We are just being extra careful to ensure everyone's safety,” she said.
While the curbside pick-up service resumed at its regular hours beginning Monday, Jan. 18, the outdoor book return drop had remained open all along, and virtual classes continued as scheduled.