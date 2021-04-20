The average number of cases has more than doubled over the last decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In an upcoming library presentation, learn from Alicia Cashman of Madison Lyme Support Group about the disease. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, she will share how people can protect themselves, what the common symptoms are, and what to do if experiencing symptoms.
This event will be geared towards adults and held through a Zoom video conference.
Registration is required at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
For information, contact librarian Kara Ripley at 608-835-6268 or kripley@oregonlibrary.org.