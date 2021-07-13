Starting on Monday, July 12, the library resumed its pre-pandemic in-person hours.
The library is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and is closed on Sundays.
There will be a capacity counter system to monitor how many library users are in the library at a time, librarian Kara Ripley told the Observer.
When patrons enter the building, they are asked to look at the monitor. If the library is at capacity, guests are asked to wait outside until another patron leaves.
The computer monitor will display ‘enter’ or ‘do not enter’ depending upon current capacity.
“As we begin to open our building back up, please be mindful of our capacity and how long you spend in our building,” Ripley said. “We want everyone to have access to our collection.”
When visiting the library, wearing a mask is appreciated and encouraged, but not required, she said.
But library staff will continue to wear masks.
The library is open for in-person browsing, holds pick-ups, computer use, copier use, curbside pick-up and notary services (by appointment), according to its website. Other services remain on hold, which are meeting room use, seating areas, test proctoring, and microfilm research.
For information, call (608) 835-3656 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.