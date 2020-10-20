The capital campaign for the new library continues to heat up, even as temperatures drop, at least according to a new thermometer sign placed at the site of the future 33,000 square foot building.
The thermometer will keep Oregon residents abreast of the fundraising efforts to reach a $4 million fundraising goal set for a Dec. 31 deadline. Village residents interested in helping the library meet its goal have several upcoming opportunities.
An ongoing Mega Match Challenge has incentivized people to donate to match the $500,000 contribution received by an anonymous donor in September. And on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, the library will hold a “Trick or Treat for the New Library” event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
During the Halloween event, residents can drive-thru or walk to the library, 256 Brook St., or the Village Welcome Center, 134 Janesville St., and drop off a donation. Fosdal Bakery from Stoughton donated 500 Halloween cookies for the event.
“I contacted the owner of the bakery, told him about the fundraising for the new Library, and he said he’d be happy to help,” said village trustee Randy Glysch.
Masks are required, costumes are encouraged.
For residents who don't want to get out of their cars, volunteers will be on Janesville Street near the Pump House collecting donations from car windows while passing out the cookies.
“We’ve already seen a tremendous outpouring of support for investing in a community hub for learning, connecting and nurturing our economy,” the library website states. “Now, as we enter the final stages of the campaign, we need our neighbors more than ever to make this project a reality.”
A fundraising letter arrived in Village residents’ mailboxes two weeks ago, with over 3,000 letters mailed. The first round was sent to each household and business address, said library director Jennifer Endres Way. A second round of letters will be sent out next week to the rest of the residents in the Oregon School District.
“The Oregon School District correlates well with where those who use the library most live,” she said. “It is our best attempt to be inclusive of those who may be most interested in the project.”
The library has gotten a “wonderful response” from the community for both the Mega Match Challenge and the mailing in just the first couple weeks, Way said.
“We are trying to reach as many of our community members as possible,” Endres Way said. “Every gift will make a difference.”