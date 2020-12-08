The Oregon Public Library is now offering on-demand curbside service for picking-up materials, eliminating the need for appointments, according to the library website.
The expanded curbside pick-up hours began Monday, Dec. 7
The hours are now 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
To use curbside pick-up, patrons are asked to pull up to one of the signs in front of the library building and have their library card number ready. Patrons should then call (608) 835-3656 and library staff will assign them a number on a table outside. Library staff will place materials by that number and return into the building, allowing for contactless pick-up by guests.
A patron only needs an appointment if they would like a librarian to select materials for them, they have more than 10 items to pick up or if they have a special request, the library’s website states.
Items placed on hold will remain on hold for one week after they arrive at the library.
Additionally, to serve patrons, the outside book drop began to be open 24/7 on Oct. 27
There will also be no overdue fines through the end of March 2021 for items checked out at the Oregon library and returned by March 31, 2021.