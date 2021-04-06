It has been a year since the library closed to the public because of COVID-19, but it announced this week it will now offer appointments for computer use once again.
The library board has voted to allow people in the building to use the computer by appointment.
To start, the library is limiting the frequency of appointments to once a week per patron, it said in April 5 email announcement. But that may change depending on demand for the service.
To make a one-hour appointment or for more information, call (608)-835-3656.
When you make an appointment, the library will give you instructions for using this service.