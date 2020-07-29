On Saturday, Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor held a brat fundraiser with a goal to raise $25,000 for the new Oregon library.
Donors shattered that goal.
On July 25, the event raised $79,150 — three times what they were hoping for.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people in two steady lines of vehicles waited anxiously as more than 20 volunteers grilled brats, took orders and accepted donations. At times, the lines wrapped through Ziggy’s parking lot and down the road.
The effort sold 600 brats within the first hour, owner Mike Zieglemeier told the Observer.
In addition to the individual lunches sold, community members Jeff and Barb Skiles donated $25,000.
Due to coronavirus pandemic, the event comes on the heels of a slowed fundraising effort for the community to raise $4 million for the $10 million project to build a new library downtown, after the village contributed $6 million last year.
The library board recently extended the fundraising deadline from June to December. As of June 28, donors raised $1.2 million — just over a quarter of the way to the goal.
Once the campaign reaches $4 million, the project would enter the next step of planning, which is establishing a final budget, including donations, impact fees and planned gifts.
The conceptual design plan for the library, by OPD Architects, is full of windows, with a 150-seat community room and children’s space on the first floor and quiet areas; adult and young adult sections on the second floor. Other key features include a sensory room, an area for new mothers, a drive-thru book drop, a second-floor makerspace and several quiet, study and conference rooms.
The initial plan, which the firm put together in August 2019, is a 33,000 square feet building. If the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, the size of the building might be reduced.
For information on the fundraising efforts, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/new-library.