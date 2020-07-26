On Saturday, Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor held a brat fundraiser with a goal to raise $25,000 for the new Oregon library.
Donors shattered that goal.
On July 25, the event raised $79,150 -- three times what they were hoping for.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. two steady lines of cars waited anxiously as more than 20 volunteers grilled brats, took orders and accepted donations. At times the lines wrapped through Ziggy’s parking lot and down the road.
The effort sold 600 brats within the first hour, owner Mike Ziggy told the Observer.
In addition to the individual lunches sold, community members Jeff and Barb Skiles donated $25,000.
Due to coronavirus pandemic, this event and donation comes on the heels of a slowed fundraising effort for the community to raise $4 million for the $10 million project. The library board recently extended the community fundraising effort deadline from June to December, the Observer previously reported.
As of June 28, donors raised $1.2 million — just over a fourth of the way to the community’s goal. The village contributed $6 million last year.
Once the campaign reaches that $4 million goal, the project would enter the next step of planning, which is establishing a final budget, including donations, impact feed and planned gifts.
The conceptual design plan for the library, by OPD Architects, is full of windows, with a 150-seat community room and children’s space on the first floor and quiet areas; adult and young adult sections on the second floor.
The initial plan, which the firm put together in August 2019, is a 33,000 square feet building. If the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, the size of the building might be reduced.
Some key features include an area for children’s programming, a sensory room, an area for new mothers, a drive-thru book drop, a second-floor makerspace and several quiet, study and conference rooms.
For information on the fundraising efforts visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/new-library.
-Emilie Heidemann’s reporting contributed to this story.