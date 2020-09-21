Oregon Public Works has made the library more book return bins, allowing them to expand their return hours. The library's outside book drop is located on the side of the building nearest the Senior Center and is now open these hours:
4:30-7:30 p.m., Mondays
12-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays
8:30-11:30 a.m., Thursdays
12:30-3:30 p.m., Fridays
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturdays
Library patrons may contact the library for assistance if they need to return items, but are unable to do so during these times.
For more information on returning materials, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/frequently-asked-questions.