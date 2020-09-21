Library provided with new book return bins

Oregon librarians pose with book return bins created by the Oregon Public Works department.

 Photo submitted

Oregon Public Works has made the library more book return bins, allowing them to expand their return hours. The library's outside book drop is located on the side of the building nearest the Senior Center and is now open these hours:

4:30-7:30 p.m., Mondays

12-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays

8:30-11:30 a.m., Thursdays

12:30-3:30 p.m., Fridays

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturdays

Library patrons may contact the library for assistance if they need to return items, but are unable to do so during these times.

For more information on returning materials, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/frequently-asked-questions.

