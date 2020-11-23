Anyone holding out from donating to the Oregon Public Library’s capital campaign to build a new library now has an extra incentive – but only for a limited time.
From Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, any new donations to the campaign of $25 or more will be eligible for the gift of a campaign-themed face mask or baseball hat, while supplies last.
The hat and facemask both feature the Oregon Library Campaign logo, while the mask says “challenge accepted” and the hat is emblazoned with “champion.”
Orange Whip Design donated the design and Logo Promotions created the items.
Donations can be made by check with a printable donation form found on the library's website, or by credit or debit cards through PayPal. Contributions are tax deductible.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org for information on how to donate.
Contact library director Jennifer Endres Way at jway@oregonlibrary.org or 835-2322 with questions.