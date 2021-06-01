Volunteers are needed to help with a planting project in the prairie at Lerner Park, 400 block of N. Burr Oak Ave.
A planting work day has been set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Several thousand plants that were grown in the Oregon Middle School greenhouse were not planted last month by a team of eighth-graders as they would have been other years, due to the pandemic.
On June 5, middle school teachers will bring the plants and special planting tools to Lerner Park. Individuals interested in volunteering are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Burr Oak Avenue entrance.
For information, contact Wendell Matzke by emailing wendellreg@gmail.com or calling 608-516-7771.