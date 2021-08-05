LEGO enthusiasts, rejoice, except if you accidentally step on one of the pieces.
The Oregon Public Library’s LEGO Creations Expo is back, to be held all day on Friday, Aug. 20. That’s also the last day to submit entries for the event.
Attendees are challenged to make an original piece out of LEGOs for a chance to win prizes. Each of the entries will be added to a slideshow and shared on the library’s website, according to an event description.
The rules are that participants must use their own LEGOs or a similar type of plastic brick, the description states. Creations must be original, and they must not look like what’s presented on their box, according to the event description.
Judges will choose winners based on their creativity and originality, presentation, building skill based on age of entry and the following of contest rules.
Prizes will be awarded in five categories, including grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, teen/adult and team/family. Individual winners will receive a $10 gift card to a local business, and team/family $20.
For more information regarding how to submit an entry or for general inquiries, email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or call (608) 835-6265