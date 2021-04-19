For its 100th anniversary, the Brooklyn Oregon American Legion is hosting a craft and vendor show.
The event will be held outside of Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Rd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Along with the fair, there will be a silent auction, raffle and free hot dog meal.
The Brooklyn Oregon American Legion is an organization dedicated to helping veterans, their families and youth in the area, according to its website.
Half of the ticket purchases will go directly to the legion.
For more information visit, wilegion160.org.