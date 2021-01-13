Those interested in learning more about the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce will have an opportunity to do so later this month.
People are invited to participate in a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, with chamber director Judy Knutson, where she will talk about the group’s history.
She will also discuss the time she has spent, first as a member, then as its board president, and finally as the executive director.
There will be time for questions after her presentation. Call 886-9493 to connect to the program, or to find out more.