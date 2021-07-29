Special Olympics 2

Several Oregon athletes will compete in the Law Enforcement Torch Run next week.

The run will start at around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Village of Oregon police station, 383 Park St., and end at Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor on 135 S. Main St.

Refreshments and food will follow, with 20% of proceeds going to the Oregon Area Special Olympics organization.

Anyone can register to participate in the race on the Oregon Area Special Olympics website. Spectators are also welcome.

For more information, visit oregonspecialolympics.yolasite.com.

