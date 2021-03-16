Oregon Area Wellness Coalition is encouraging kids to get moving, try new things, and have fun by playing “Get Fit Bingo” through April 4.
A Bingo card with 25 activities is available to print online in both English and Spanish, or it can be picked up curbside from the library.
Youths who complete three bingos may enter for a grand prize drawing to win either ‘portable river stones for balancing’ or $25 worth of gift cards to local businesses.
COVID-19 safety should be observed, including avoiding gatherings, wearing masks, following social distance and washing hands, the event description states.
For the Bingo card, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/research/local-info/oawc.
For information, contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org, or Amy Miller at alm@oregonsd.net.