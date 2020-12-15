Nearly 800 people filled the high school’s Performing Arts Center March 6 to enjoy a concert by a cappella quintet ReVoiced.
Few of those people could have guessed it would be the last concert held at the 456 N. Perry Parkway center before COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown.
But for one Oregon School District employee, the shows must go on, even as people continue to isolate at home.
Nate Mendl, PAC director, told the Observer he decided to pivot his role and adapt his skills to meet the times. He brought together over a dozen Oregon educators and community members to create a virtual choir to mark the beginning of the school year in September, as they sang “It Takes A Village” and synced up a performance of the school song by dozens of student performers in October.
He said he’s always had an interest in music production and for many years in a previous life he ran a recording studio. While Mendl had a strong background in audio recording – he hadn’t done much with video. But he said when COVID-19 came to the community, learning to be a video editor seemed to be the way of the future.
Initially, Mendl planned to use the shutdown as an opportunity to do some maintenance in the PAC – such as repairing the 25-year-old seats.
But as Mendl said community outreach and engagement is a critical part of what the PAC seeks to provide, he wanted to find a way to support the music classes in the school district, allowing them to still perform for the community, just virtually.
So, Mendl, who has two decades of experience working with audio recording software, began to work with video recording software for the first time.
“Looking for ways to help, it was one of the first natural ways that came to mind,” he said.
While video editing was brand new to Mendl, he dove right in. In November, a video was created of 315 Oregon students from four different schools performing a patriotic tribute for Veterans Day.
While he said as fun as that was, he wouldn’t want to make a video with 300 people in it every day.
To make these videos, Mendl sends the performers a digital metronome. The performers sing or play in time to the tempo.
Each performer records their vocal or instrumental performance with a phone or computer from the comfort of their home, then sends it to Mendl.
Using video editing software, he compiles all the videos onto one screen. Some need to be sped up, others slowed down in order for them all to be synchronized.
The process takes many hours — so many that Mendl said he couldn’t quantify it.
For the Oregon school song, one student used a pillow as a bass drum. Mendl decided to put him front and center in the video, which he said got a lot of positive comments from parents and community members.
“This particular student made the video all the more charming,” he said.
At other school districts, Mendl said choir and band teachers are making these types of videos themselves, or hiring somebody outside of the district to help.
“It worked out well that the PAC manager had that skill set when we couldn’t have people in the center,” he said. “It’s pretty nice to have the ability for me to jump in and support the classes in creating music we can share with the people of Oregon. In that regard, I’m hoping I’m making teachers’ lives a little easier at a time when teaching ensemble is difficult.”
Mendl’s newfound video editing skills have also been used in other ways in the district. He has put together videos for a teen chef cooking class and helped assemble the virtual school play “Clue” directed by Michael Ducett.
The next project he’s working on is called “Make Music Oregon” and it’s a virtual community concert, open to district students, families, alumni, educators and Oregon area community members. Mendl is collecting recordings through the end of February and community members can even borrow professional microphones from the PAC to record with.
“When I took the job, it was so important to me to keep the community engaged,” he said. “In the current pandemic world – how can we keep people engaged when they’re stuck at home or can’t come into this space physically right now? It’s a real struggle, but I think we’re doing better than most.”