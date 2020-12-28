January Oregon Community Ed/Rec Courses

The next round of Community Education and Recreation classes and programs is set to begin the first week of January.
There is an activity guide available at OregonSD.org/Community.
The topics for the scheduled Jan. and Feb. workshops and courses include: guitar, drumming, ukulele, string instruments, chess, robotics, engineering, coding, cooking, drawing, magic tricks, yoga, mindfulness, compassion, and relationships.
All of the events are being held live online, except for drawing.
The programming is geared towards a range of different grade levels and age groups.
The Oregon School District will waive or reduce fees for children meeting the criteria for free or reduced meals, or adults whose income requires support. Participants are encouraged to pay a portion of the program fee when possible. Most programs require a partial contribution from families; some programs do not have scholarships available. OSD may limit the total scholarship assistance given to a family. Scholarships are only available to OSD residents.
With questions regarding Community Education and Recreation, or scholarships, call Dave Jameson at 835-4097 or email dtjameson@OregonSD.org.