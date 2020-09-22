A partnership between two volunteer-led Oregon nonprofits continues to grow in its second year.
A collaborative effort between Anderson Park Friends and Oregon Area Food Pantry is bearing fruit – or vegetables, rather – that are helping feed community members. Six raised 4x16-foot beds and a 1/4-acre garden plot are dedicated to growing food for OAFP at the Anderson Farm County Park homestead on Union Road.
Oregon Area Food Pantry, which services the entire Oregon School District, was invited to participate by Anderson Park Friends president Roe Parker where it would be part of a process with the farm providing food.
“Roe approached the food pantry and asked if we wanted to do some sort of partnership with growing food and the answer was yes,” Oregon Area Food Pantry garden coordinator Sally Bertelson, a member of the pantry’s management team, said. “They needed people on board with more than just a yes, they needed someone to buy into this before they began growing.”
Bertelson said the first year of the partnership last year was just the six raised beds – which total around 400 square feet – and the only thing grown was onions – over 300 pounds worth. The garden has had fresh produce to harvest weekly since late July, after planting in early May.
In addition to another 110 pounds of onions grown this year, Bertelson said the raised beds were diversified – and the 1/4-acre in-ground plot was added – allowing for multiple plantings of snap peas, pea pods, spinach, lettuces, kale, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, three varieties of squash, cucumbers and green beans.
Parker said asparagus, strawberry and blueberry beds are part of the future plan for the site.
Bertelson felt it was important to grow what OAFP guests wanted to eat, so she informally surveyed clients by verbally asking people what they would like to see in the pantry gardens – the top three picks were potatoes, tomatoes and carrots. While the latter two were grown this year, potatoes were not.
“Anderson Park Friends provided us with some leeway – they said ‘you plant the things that clients like,’ and then they added things to it,” Bertelson said.
Community collaboration
Almost nothing in the gardens were grown directly from seed, Parker said, which meant various members of the community had to step in to give the garden a head-start.
Parker said he provided a list of seeds to Kopke’s Greenhouse, who in turn gave the seeds to the Oregon Middle School Green Team to grow into seedlings, led by science teacher Nathan Mahr and assisted by Chris Mitchell. The OHS Agricultural Program also assisted.
Bertelson also engaged her family, enlisting the help of her grandchildren that she was homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic. They helped her plant seeds in her indoor greenhouse – raising bean and spinach plants that they transferred into the raised beds.
Other students in the school district were also a huge help, Bertelson said, particularly the members of the girls cross country team, supervised by coach Doug DeBroux and his wife Cheryl, who worked side by side with the girls. The team also stained the raised bed garden containers.
Bertelson also acknowledged the contributions of 2020 OHS grad Bryanna Salazar and Brooklyn area volunteer Randy Krause, whom she called “faithful” volunteers that came every week to help with planting, harvesting and weeding.
Parker estimated around 25 people volunteered at the gardens this season, including the cross country team.
Parker and Bertelson also expressed gratitude for Fitchburg Farms, whose owners Mike and Tyler Nauta provided space to dry and cure the hundreds of pounds of onions harvested, and their staff helped move the onions and do some cleaning up.
Bertelson said she would like to see more of the food pantry’s guests helping out at the garden, to feel invested in their food. She said most people who use the pantry don’t know the garden exists.
“My dream is more people can work in these gardens – someone said to me ‘wouldn’t the clients like to work there?’” she said. “My desire is next year to snag a couple regulars and ask ‘would you like to help out at the gardens?’ and I think they would. They will be able to help out and they’ll feel good about it, I know they will.”
Continued growth
Parker said the size and scope for a garden like this is completely different than a regular garden and calls for planning. While the harvesting is the “fun stuff,” Parker said, he and others also learned hard lessons while planning the gardens.
He has had a long history of working with food assistance. He helped begin a food pantry in Beloit in 1975. He is concerned with pantries lacking fresh produce that mainly provide canned or packaged goods to guests.
“One of our overall goals is to improve the diet and health of individuals through fresh produce,” he said.
As the gardens expand, Parker plans to provide food beyond Oregon, to the pantries in Belleville and Verona (Badger Prairie Needs Network).
He said in the long term they may set up a hoop house at the site for better control of soil and the environment. The board will consider the idea in November and if approved, it will be installed next March.
“Our concept is start small... grow, grow, grow,” Parker said.