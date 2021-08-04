For sixteen years, Li Chiao-Ping has held an intensive dance workshop every summer through her company Li Chiao-Ping Dance.
Her studio is located at her family’s farm on Purcell Road.
Last year, because of the the COVID-19 pandemic, the event went online for the first time.
While every year she changes the theme of the event somewhat, she said this year felt special and that she came back fresh with renewed focus.
Between the pandemic, and national dialogue surrounding the death of George Floyd and a rise in anti-Asian hate — Li wanted to dive deeper with her workshops this year.
As Li planned this year’s event, called the Summer Exploratory, Experimental Dance Intensive and Performance Festival, she decided to “change its focus a little bit and embrace the times we’re in,” she told the Observer.
So in addition to instructors teaching dances ranging from classical Chinese dance to contemporary Latin dance, the teachers provided context and history behind the dances.
“They provided an understanding of where things come from so that we’re not just taking or appropriating,” Li said.
The dancers started the week with a talk about diversity and inclusion in dance.
“I had talks that I thought were important to have with people that I think were interested to listen,” Li said.
There were six classes or workshops per day with an average of 10 to 15 attendees per class. It was a hybrid format, with classes offered in-person at her Oregon studio, but also through online video conferencing.
Besides for learning dances from folkloric ballet to modern, students were also taught self-care
There were body/mind practices such as yoga, pilates and mindfully moving, Li said.
And every day ended with a “happy hour” that either helped to energize people at the end of the day, or to wind them down, depending upon what they needed.
The week culminated with two performances, one at Li’s studio and the other at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where Li is a professor
While Li and her students at Li Chiao-Ping Dance perform shows and tour throughout the year, the weeklong intensive workshop is a once-a-year, summer-only affair, because of the difficulty in aligning the schedules of all the professional dance instructors. Li invites guest teachers from other cities including Phoenix, Arizona and Rochester, New York, in addition to Madison-area ones.
This year she considered the important issues she wanted to focus on when she decided who she would invite to teach at the weeklong event. Many viewpoints that were different and fresh were shared, she said.
“I hope a lot more people are examining what they’re teaching and artists are examining what they’re making and all the questions around ‘can I use this piece of music or can I use this text?’” she said. “With all the questions about who are you teaching, what are you teaching, whose work are you working with –- dance is coming to a place where more people are valued, respected and included — and I wanted to make a little contribution toward that.”