Oregon’s Prairie Mound Cemetery – the final resting place for dozens of area veterans, including village founder Nathanial Ames – will host a new Independence Day program on Sunday, July 4. Ceremonies are slated to run from noon to 2 p.m., with the program set to begin at 1 p.m.
The event is organized by the Village of Oregon, Sons of the American Revolution Nathaniel Ames Chapter, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Henry Harnden Camp #2 WI-MN Dept, the National Freedom and Liberty Tree Project (NFALTP) and other area veterans groups. The project originated last fall when NFALTP developed a national veterans pilot program designed for Independence Day.
Event organizer and Nathaniel Ames Chapter president Ben Hobbins met with village officials in April to help plan the ceremony. In a news release last week, Hobbins said the event is centered around “America, American independence, our coming 250th anniversary, honoring the Ames family patriots, all USA veterans and those serving.”
Village president Randy Glysch is scheduled to make opening remarks, followed by a program to include military songs, presentation of colors, readings of the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address, and selected Thomas Jefferson papers and Nathaniel Ames’ family history.
The event will close with the dedication of an American Liberty Tree Honoring Ames and 250 years of American veterans. Hobbins said NFALTP in California arranged a $500 donation for a 16-foot triumph liberty elm tree from McKay Nursery, to be planted by the village.
Free refreshments and ice cream will be available.
For more information or to volunteer to help, email Hobbins at coachbenhobbins@gmail.com.