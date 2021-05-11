The Oregon Public Library will be open again for select in-person services five days a week starting Monday, May 17.
In a May 10 email news release, the library stated that its re-opening hours have been set from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Browsing will be first-come, first-serve, with no need for an appointment, the news release states. Curbside pick-up will also continue to be an option for guests.
To guide library patrons, a capacity counter has been set up at the front entrance, according to the news release. The computer monitor will display ‘enter’ or ‘do not enter’ depending upon current capacity.
The library will be open for in-person browsing, holds pick-ups, computer and copier usage by appointments, and curbside pick-up. The library is not yet open for meeting room usage, seating, test proctoring, notary services or microfilm research.
For information, email orelib@oregonlibrary.org, call (608) 835-3656 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.