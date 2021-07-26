The Tin Man Water Tower has defined the Oregon skyline for over 122 years and now an ice cream social in celebration of the lighting of it in 2017 has been set for Aug. 10.
The event will take place at 8 p.m. after the Sounds of Summer concert in Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St.
Community members are welcome to enjoy the free community concert beforehand at 7 p.m., and then after the concert get a free ice cream cone.
Local “celebrity ice cream scoopers” will include village president Randy Glysch, public works director Jeff Rau, village administrator Martin Shanks, chamber director Judy Knutson, One Community Bank president Steve Peotter, fire chief Linzmeier and police chief Pagenkopf.
Also as part of the event, there will be a large plexiglass board for attendees to write their responses to “What I Like About Oregon,” Glysch told the Observer.
The event is co-sponsored by One Community Bank, the Village of Oregon and the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.
For information, email Gylsch at RGlysch@vil.oregon.wi.us.