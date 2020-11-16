An organization that helps create holiday magic for families in the Oregon, Stoughton and McFarland school districts will need more help this year because of economic fallout from COVID-19.
Host-a-Family, which has been helping supply families with holiday gifts for children for 28 years, is seeking both recipients and donors for the upcoming year. Families who are seeking financial support have until Friday, Nov. 20, to register.
Last year, nearly 300 families were connected anonymously with “hosts” to receive holiday presents for their children up to 18 years of age.
Host-a-Family donors may contribute at any time during the year, although they are encouraged to donate in the coming weeks to help meet an unprecedented need for support this year. Suggested donations vary, from $50 for a child to $250 for a family of five, but donations of any amount are accepted. Donations are tax-deductible.
Donations given for this holiday season will be used to purchase gift cards to area retailers that will be distributed to recipients. It’s a change from previous years, when donors were instead asked to pick individual families and buy gifts for them which were then distributed by volunteers.
Coordinator Sue Schadewald said that the need for financial assistance has never been greater in recent memory, and that the Host-a-Family program makes the holiday season a little bit brighter for both the recipients and the donors.
“Providing gift cards for these families through the program will help with essentials,” she said. “Many recipients have told us how grateful they are because they would otherwise not be able to provide a holiday gift for their child.”
Donations can be made through the Host-A-Family website, hostafamily.org or can be sent to the Host-a-Family Program, P.O. Box 295, Stoughton, WI 53589. Tax receipts will be sent by email for online donations, or by mail if requested.
For information, contact Lisa Clark by emailing clarklisah@gmail.com or calling (608) 205-2558. To donate, visit hostafamily.org/donate.