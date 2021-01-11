Although the Host a Family annual gift drive looked different this year, the organizers were “blown away” by the amount of support.
The amount of donations allowed the organization to purchase $50 gift cards for each child and a $50 gift gas/food gift card for the families. Over 325 families in need were provided for including over 650 children. Host a Family serves families in the Oregon, Stoughton and McFarland School Districts.
In the past, people adopted families in need by purchasing gifts for the children or family, this year the organization asked the community to make monetary donations on our website as a way for everyone involved to be safe and stay healthy.
For information, visit www.hostafamily.org.