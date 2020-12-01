A new holiday play will be performed in an old-fashioned way at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
Oregon Area Senior Center director Rachel Brickner wrote a play that imagines what happens when Santa gets thrown into a fairy tale jail – from how he got there to how he’ll get out.
“Every year for I don’t know how long, the Senior Center staff has staged a holiday play,” Brickner wrote in the senior center newsletter. “It looked as though that tradition would be broken this year, but with the arrival of the conference call telephone line, the show can go on.”
Her 2020 holiday play “Fairy Tale Jail” will be presented through a phone conference and will sound a bit like an old-fashioned radio program, according to the newsletter.
“You won’t even have to leave home to attend, you tune in to listen to the play, which includes great characters, sounds and laughs,” the newsletter states.
To listen, call 886-9493.