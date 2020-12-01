Like every other activity this year held through the senior center, its holiday meal will be a little different.
Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor, 135 S. Main St., will provide a curbside pickup of the special holiday meal for seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The menu of traditional holiday trimmings includes ham, mashed potatoes, pineapple, dinner roll and peppermint ice cream.
You must be at least 60 years of age to participate in this meal program, or the spouse of a participant who is 60 or over.
The meal does not have a set cost, it is a donation-based program, but a reservation is required in advance.
Call (608) 835-5801 by noon, Friday, Dec. 11 to reserve a meal.