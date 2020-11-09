Lamp posts around downtown Oregon became adorned with holiday lights on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce once again spearheaded the undertaking and were assisted by members of Oregon Area Fire/EMS District.
Obituaries
Franklin "Frank" Bachim, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Feb. 25, 1926, in Boscobel, the son of Franklin and Christine (Stein) Bachim.
Timothy Brown, age 41, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on Oct. 14, 1979, in Madison, the son of Edward and Vicki (Peterson) Brown.
Richard David Bahr, age 89, of Oregon, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Antigo, the son of John and Frances (Jirovec) Bahr.
