A holiday light display may make spirits bright while also raising money to fight hunger.
Every night from 6-9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve, the Lights on Connemara Christmas Light Show, 1350 Connemara Lane, is to provide a colorful illuminated show with accompanying songs of the season.
There are approximately 11,000 lights, which are all synchronized to music. To hear the holiday music, turn to 92.5 FM on the radio.
Attendees are being asked to help support the Oregon Area Food Pantry by bringing non-perishable food items, or cash, which can be left in collection boxes at the display. The boxes are located next to The Grinch.
Interested donors can also take a photo of a QR code with their smartphone to be taken to a PayPal online donation link.
Heath and Theresa Johnson, the organizers of the exhibition, have set a goal of raising $3,000 and collecting 3,000 pounds of food in support of the pantry.
The Johnsons are encouraging people to come back throughout the month, as the songs will rotate.
“If you come and enjoy the show please come again,” a Facebook post states. “We are rotating through different songs so that you should see a good variety.”
The Pure Integrity Homes team is holding two donation match nights. PIH will match up to $500 in financial donations made on the nights of Dec. 15 and 21 combined.
For information, visit facebook.com/lightsonconnemara.